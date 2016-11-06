Arsenal edging Man Utd for £54m-rated Atletico star – report

Arsenal are favourites to sign Jose Gimenez from Atletico Madrid, despite the player coming under the radar of Manchester United, according to reports on Sunday.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Gimenez has set his sights on a move to the Emirates with the Gunners looking to sign another centre-half with Gabriel Paulista unfancied and Per Mertesacker expected to leave either in January, or at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The paper claims Arsene Wenger wants the Uruguayan, 21, to provide competition for Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi, with Mertesacker and Gabriel set to leave, and with Rob Holding providing further back-up.

Gimenez contract expires in the summer of 2018, with his release clause currently set at £54million.

But with Diego Godin and Stefan Savic restricting Gimenez to 36 minutes of league action before his recent injury, it’s believed Atletico could allow the player to leave for a little less.

The Sun also mention that Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Gimenez to Manchester United, though his links to Old Trafford are nothing new.