Arsenal chief Edu eyes La Liga striker prize with release clause a tempter

Arsenal Technical Director Edu could launch a bid to bring a La Liga striker operating at one goal in two to the Emirates, per a report.

Arsenal are on the hunt for reinforcements to provide Mikel Arteta with the ammunition to launch a top four assault. The Gunners will be aided by the absence of European football next season, though the biggest boost would come from the additions in the market.

The attacking areas seem to be where the club have thus far been linked with doing their business.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a swoop for Norwich playmaker Emiliano Buendia. But despite the difference in prestige, Aston Villa were able to beat out the Gunners to the Argentine’s signature.

Martin Odegaard is understood to be high on Arteta’s wishlist to shore up the No. 10 position. But the change of manager at Real Madrid could see the Norwegian given a second chance at the Bernabeu.

Positive news has been in short supply so far, but the latest report from the Athletic has put a sparkle in Arsenal fans’ eyes.

They (via TBR Football) reveal that Arsenal are ‘eyeing Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as a possible transfer target.’

The Sweden international, 21, took his game to new heights last season by bagging 17 goals in 34 La Liga outings. What makes that return all the more impressive is that not a single strike came via the penalty spot.

Isak is projected to play a big role for Sweden at Euro 2020 in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury absence. That will draw the attentions of many, but Arsenal chief Edu is already a keen admirer.

Edu is described as rating the striker ‘very highly’. Accordingly, he would reportedly be a firm favourite to sign if the club can first offload a striker.

A release clause of €70million (£60.2million) is said to be present in the Sociedad hitman’s contract.

Standing at 6ft 4in tall, possessing rapid pace and already boasting a keen eye for goal, Isak is deemed by the article to be a ‘natural fit’ for the Premier League.

Ex-Gunner the bait in Juventus swap?

Meanwhile, Arsenal could reunite with Aaron Ramsey this summer as part of Juventus interest in an out-of-favour Gunners star.

The Wales international has enjoyed mixed fortunes with Juve. Never far away from an injury, he has started only 24 Serie A games across two seasons, scoring five goals.

A parting of ways seems inevitable for Ramsey and Juve this summer. Indeed, a report last month claimed the Italian giants have slashed their asking price for the midfielder.

Now though it appears he could be heading back to Arsenal as part of a swap deal for Hector Bellerin. That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport, who claim Juve are ready to make their move for the unsettled Spaniard.

