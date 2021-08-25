Arsenal technical director Edu is under pressure at The Emirates with the club reportedly looking at alternatives after no end in sight to his poor transfer record.

The former Gunners midfielder was appointed as the club’s first technical director two years ago and his arrival was heralded as a new dawn. However, things have not gone the way the club would have liked not to mention a net spent of £220m.

Around £300m has been spent on new players. But worryingly only £80m has been recouped and that is thought to be the concerning factor that has Arsenal’s hierarchy thinking about the Brazilian’s future.

The Daily Express claim that “questions are being asked of the 41-year-old” after a poor start to the season.

The doubts over Edu’s capabilities coincide with the “pressure” on boss Mikel Arteta, who will oversee a campaign without European football.

The paper claim the story to be an exclusive with the headline – “Pressure rises on Arsenal chief Edu as Mark Overmars lined up as replacement”.

However, there is very little detail about Edu’s predicament.

It is claimed that Chelsea’s dominant 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday “rammed home the gulf between not just the teams, but also the clubs”.

That has led to Arsenal apparently considering Edu’s future. And according to the report, Marc Overmars, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Emenalo are all “being touted as potential replacements”.

Overmars would be a popular choice to come into the club having spent a stellar three years with the club between 1997-2000.

The 48-year-old currently holds a similar role at another of his former clubs – Ajax.

There’s no doubt that Arsenal’s recent record in the transfer market has a woeful look to it.

Edu, 43, left his behind-the-scenes role with Brazil’s national team to return to Arsenal in 2019. Before that he had been technical director at Corinthians and worked with the Iranian national team.

Arsenal officials must have thought the club’s transfers were in good hands, but two years later things have nosedived.

The report suggests that Willian’s free-transfer move back to Corinthians has also “highlighted the issue”.

The 33-year-old only signed last summer from Chelsea on a huge £220,000-a-week, three-year deal.

A number of other players have been signed for big money before leaving for free, including Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who arrived in a swap deal as Alexis Sanchez went to Manchester United.

Transfer mistakes

Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi have all left on free transfers. While former record signing Alexandre Lacazette, who cost £46.5m is in the last year of his contract.

Edu also looks to have made a number of mistakes with signings. Defender William Saliba cost £27m and has never played for the club. Arsenal then paid £50m this summer for Ben White from Brighton to play in the same position.

Icelandic youngster Runar Runarsson was brought in as a back-up keeper. Only for the Gunners to spend big last week on Aaron Ramsdale.

Edu is well aware of the toxic atmosphere. His daughter Maria Gaspar has been continually sent abusive messages on her Instagram profile, criticising her father.

And one Arsenal fan shouted at Edu during Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea, pointing to the pitch.

Edu seemingly ignored the man before his wife gestured with one of her fingers after the fan waked away.

