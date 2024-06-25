Arsenal are nearing a brilliant €70m double deal with a new winger and midfielder closing in, Liverpool are pushing to sign an explosive former Everton winger, while Barcelona are targeting a Manchester United star and also want a Championship winger.

LIVERPOOL BARGED ASIDE AS ARSENAL MOVE FOR JOHAN BAKAYOKO

Arsenal have barged their way to the front of the queue to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, with strong reports out of the Netherlands claiming a big-money transfer to Emirates Stadium now looks on the cards.

The Belgium international was one of the Eredivisie’s best players last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists from 48 games as Peter Bosz’s side stormed their way to title glory.

Such form has seen Bakayoko given a prominent role in the Belgium squad at Euro 2024, with his additional exposure at the tournament ramping up the speculation over his future.

PSV have already made it clear they are unlikely to be able to prevent their star man leaving in a lucrative transfer this summer, with Liverpool – and new manager Arne Slot – said to be huge admirers.

However, Liverpool will likely only make a move if one of Luis Diaz or Mo Salah departs – leaving the Reds at danger of being gazumped in the transfer race.

Now according to reports, it is Arsenal who are right at the front of the queue for Bakayoko’s signature, with the 21-year-old star emerging as a big target for Mikel Arteta this summer.

The Gunners boss is desperate to add another wing option to his ranks and sees Bakayoko as his No 1 pick, ahead of another Euro 2024 winger in Pedro Neto.

It’s claimed the Gunners have looked long and hard at the Wolves star but now feel the PSV man represents better value for money.

And while the two sides are yet to agree a deal, it’s claimed by Gazet van Antwerpen that the Gunners are soon expected to lodge an official interest with both the player’s agents and the Dutch club.

PSV, for their part, are looking for a package of around €45m for the 21-year-old, which would represent the joint biggest sale in their history, alongside Hirving Lozano, who moved to Napoli back in summer 2019.

Talks over a deal are expected to ‘evolve positively’ and it’s claimed Bakayoko could be an Arsenal player quickly after Belgium’s Euro 2024 adventure has come to an end.

Arteta ‘personally calls’ Sociedad star about Arsenal move

The Gunners, meanwhile, are also pushing hard to complete the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

Landing on a new midfield partner for Declan Rice is one of the club’s top priorities this summer, with Mohamed Elneny departing and both Albert Sambi Lokonga and Thomas Partey facing less than certain futures at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the likes of Amadou Onana and another Sociedad star in Martin Zubimendi, with the latter able to leave if his €60m (£50.7m) exit clause is met.

However, reports in Spain claim the reported interest in Zubimendi is actually a smokescreen for Arteta’s real top target in Merino.

The former Newcastle man has established himself as one of Spanish football’s best midfielders, with his form placing him high up on Barcelona’s wishlist this summer.

And with his deal expiring in summer 2025, La Real will likely be forced into his sale this summer for a fee of just €25m (£21.1m).

With competition tough for his signature, it’s claimed Arsenal have moved into a position of strength after Arteta personally called up the midfielder about a move to Emirates Stadium this summer.

It gets better for Arsenal too, with the 28-year-old giving the green light to a return to English football if the two clubs can settle on the fee.

TOTTENHAM HOLD TALKS OVER BRILLIANT STRIKER SIGNING

Tottenham have held talks with the agent of Jonathan David as they look to beat Manchester United to the Lille striker’s signature. The Canada international falls out of contract next year and can leave for a fee of around €40m (£33.8m)

Chelsea and Manchester United are going head-to-head in the race to sign Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino, with the 19-year-old set to leave for a fee of around €25m (£21.3m). (TyC Sports)

Unwanted Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg could find himself a new home at Borussia Dortmund after the German giants expressed an interest in signing the Denmark midfielder, who can leave in a deal worth around €25m (£21.3m). (Bild)

Manchester City look set to miss out on the signing of River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, with Real Madrid close to striking a deal for the 16-year-old sensation, who has a €45m exit clause in his contract. (Marca)

Napoli are ready to consider offers of €100m (£84.5m) for Victor Osimhen this summer with Antonio Conte having already decided he wants to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea as a cut-price replacement. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Manchester United have been warned that it would take a fee of £85m to convince West Ham to sell Mohammed Kudus this summer. The Hammers are yet to receive any official enquiries for the Ghanaian, who cost just £38m last summer. (Sky Germany)

Chelsea are on the cusp of securing the bargain €6m signing of Barcelona’s teenage striker Marc Guiu, with the Blues having now agreed personal terms with the 18-year-old. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

The Blues also face competition from Aston Villa in the race to sign Hoffenheim forward Max Beier, with the Germany forward likely to move for a fee of around €35m (£29.6m) this summer. (Sky Germany)

LIVERPOOL LOOK INTO SHOCK MOVE FOR EX EVERTON WINGER

Liverpool are looking into the surprise signing of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, with the former Everton and Fulham man enjoying a brilliant season in Italy where he scored 17 goals and registered 10 assists. That tally includes a hat-trick in the Europa League final, while Manchester United and Chelsea are also credited with an interest. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool look likely to be beaten to the signing of Feyenoord defender David Hancko with the Slovakian expected to sign for Atletico Madrid, where he will form a new central defensive partnership with another top summer target in Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normann. Hancko’s agent has confirmed talks over a move to the Wanda Metropolitano for the €30m-rated defender have taken place. (various)

Aston Villa and West Ham are looking into a deal for Lazio left-back Luca Pellegrini, with the captial club ready to make an instant profit on the player, who they can sign on a permanent deal from Juventus following a successful loan this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan and Genoa continue talks over a deal for goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who is also wanted by Manchester United. The two clubs were considering a deal that would have sent midfielder Gaetano Oristanio the other way, but now a cash-only deal worth €15m is under discussion. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all contenders to sign Adrien Rabiot after it was confirmed he will not sign a contract extension with Juventus. Inter Milan are also ready to make a move to keep France’s Euro 2024 midfielder in Serie A. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

Borussia Dortmund remain the side right at the front of the queue to sign Archie Gray, with Tottenham also pondering a move. However, reports that a deal can be done for as little as £21.3m (€25m) are wholly inaccurate. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

Liverpool have been given a positive response by Real Madrid after making contact over a deal for Arda Guler. However, Los Blancos are only willing to discuss a season-long loan exit for the Turkey sensation, with a strict policy to block the Reds from any option to make the move permanent. (Marca)

BARCELONA EYE MAN UTD STAR AND HULL WINGER

Barcelona are considering a stunning approach to sign Hull City winger Jaden Philogene, with the Aston Villa and West Ham target seen by Deco as a cheaper alternative to both Nico Williams and Luis Diaz. (various)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick meanwhile is urging the Blaugrana to make a move on Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho, with the German coach convinced the winger can rebuild his career at the Nou Camp. (Sport)

Leeds and West Ham are battling it out to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek, with the Czech striker frustrated by his limited game-time under Xabi Alonso. A fee of €20m has been mentioned for a striker, who registered seven goals and five assists from 1,026 minutes last season. (Bild)

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has agreed his massive contract with Saudi Arabia side Al-Qadsiah, ending the veteran defender’s career-long association with Los Blancos. (Marca)

Barcelona will reluctantly sell teenage defender Mikayil Faye this summer with the Manchester United target heading for FC Porto in a move set to net the Blaugrana a €15m fee. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has released a statement through his agents to deny rumours that he is being lined up for a €70m (£59.2m) move to Bayern Munich this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton are on the cusp of their third signing of the window in Marseille forward Iliman Ndiaye, while the Toffees are also pushing ahead with a deal to sign Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are ready to beat Manchester United to the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee with Arne Slot seeing real value in his countryman’s €40m (£33.8) release clause. (Caught Offside)