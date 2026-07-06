Arsenal get encouragement Bruno Guimaraes deal is ON after Newcastle capitulate – Exclusive

Arsenal are weighing up a fresh bid for Bruno Guimaraes after sources revealed why the Brazilian is souring on the prospect of staying at Newcastle.

Newcastle United are braced for a difficult summer as they fight to retain captain Bruno Guimarães, with the Brazilian midfielder increasingly tempted by regular Champions League football.

Sources close to the player indicate that the 28-year-old is growing frustrated by the club’s direction following further high-profile sales, leaving Eddie Howe’s side weakened once again.

The departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have already weakened the Newcastle squad, compounding the blow of missing out on European competition next season.

Looking back a year, Newcastle sold Alexander Isak for a British record £125m fee and the signs since then certainly suggest the money that was re-invested was wasted.

Guimarães, who has been a huge presence since his arrival from Lyon in 2022, is understood to crave the biggest stage to match his ambitions.

While he has shown immense loyalty to the Magpies, helping them to domestic silverware and establishing himself as a fan favourite, the lack of Champions League nights is testing that commitment.

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Arsenal considering new bid for Bruno Guimaraes

Premier League champions Arsenal remain the most aggressive suitors, with exploratory talks already held and a verbal offer worth £55m launched through intermediaries. The bid was quickly rejected by Newcastle.

The Gunners are considering a fresh bid, viewing the dynamic Brazilian as the ideal addition to their midfield.

Real Madrid have also revived their long-standing interest, seeing Guimarães as a versatile operator capable of anchoring or driving forward.

Manchester City continue to monitor developments, while Barcelona are among the admirers tracking his situation closely.

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Newcastle refusing to sell… for now

Newcastle, however, insist the player is not for sale. Club sources maintain there are no plans to cash in on their skipper, and talks over a new contract – potentially a club-record deal – are on the table.

With two years remaining on his current terms plus a one-year extension option, the Magpies believe they can still convince him to stay.

But as we saw with Isak last summer, if a player wants to go and a buying club put big money on the table, a club very rarely winds up retaining the player.

Furthermore, the financial pressures from PSR, coupled with the sales of key men, make it increasingly challenging to compete with Europe’s elite on and off the pitch.

For Guimarães at 28, the decision has to be made. A move would offer Champions League football and potentially higher wages, but severing ties with a club and city that have embraced him would not be easy.

Newcastle face a difficult task: balancing squad rebuilding with retaining their competitive edge.

As the transfer window heats up and Guimaraes World Cup over, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining whether the Brazilian remains on Tyneside or moves on.

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