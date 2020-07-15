Van Dijk makes rare mistake as Arsenal end Liverpool 100 points dream

Liverpool’s chances of reaching 100 points in the Premier League season were denied as Arsenal came from behind to beat them 2-1.

With the league title already wrapped up, Liverpool went into the game looking to make progress in their bid for a record points tally.

Their form since their coronation as champions has been mixed, though – and it continued with the loss at the Emirates Stadium.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead after 20 minutes, but things took a turn for the worse when Virgil Van Dijk made a mistake 12 minutes later, which led to Alexandre Lacazette scoring an equaliser.

And on the stroke of half-time, Reiss Nelson scored his first Premier League goal to put Arsenal ahead.

No goals followed in the second half, meaning Liverpool lose for the third time in the league this season and can no longer reach Manchester City’s record points tally.