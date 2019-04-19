Arsenal, Everton among Prem quartet in race for £13m Bundesliga forward

Arsenal are interested in Fortuna Dusseldorf attacker Benito Raman, but face competition from three Premier League rivals, according to reports.

Raman has scored nine Bundesliga goals this season, also providing three assists. Consequently, he has attracted the interest of several European clubs, including Arsenal and Everton.

The Belgian forward is valued at £13m, and Dusseldorf are under pressure to sell, so that they can raise much-needed money.

According to German publication Bild, Premier League pair Arsenal and Everton are leading the race to sign him. West Ham and Burnley have also been linked.

Raman joined Dusseldorf from Standard Liege last summer after a successful season-long loan with the German club. The 24-year-old can play anywhere across the attacking line.

He scored a brace against Hertha Berlin two weeks ago, and does have experience of playing in European competition, featuring for Standard Liege in the 2016-17 Europa League, and for Gent in the Champions League the season before.

English sides could be boosted in their pursuit given that Raman once commented: “It’s my goal to play at [the] Premier League someday. I think it’s the best league in the world.”