Arsenal, Everton dealt blow as Sevilla agree deal for Inter star

Arsenal and Everton look set for a blow to their hopes of landing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic before the transfer window shuts.

Reports on Tuesday suggest that Sevilla have agreed a deal to sign the player on loan, with an option to buy for €29million.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the two clubs worked out terms on Tuesday evening for a loan at €1m and the option to buy at the end of the season for a further €28m.

The Croatia international and his agent were spotted at the Hotel Melia in Milan, where it is believed that he was asked to make a decision.

Brozovic had been keen on a move to England but Arsenal were said to cooled their interest in him, while Everton failed to agree any terms for the Croatian.

The report goes onto state that Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella personally called Brozovic to convince him to move to La Liga.