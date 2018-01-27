Arsenal, Everton on alert as Inter look to offload midfield target

Inter Milan are reportedly looking to offload unhappy midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who is attracting interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Everton.

Having already sent fellow midfielder Joao Mario on loan to West Ham it would now appear that Brozovic will be the next to leave the San Siro.

The Croatian is unhappy about a lack of playing time at the Serie A giants, having made 17 appearances for the Nerazzurri this season and scored three goals.

Brozovic is concerned that he could lose his starting spot alongside Luka Modric in the heart of Croatia’s midfield ahead of the upcoming World Cup unless he moves on.

Both Arsenal and Everton have expressed an interest in the 25-year-old in the past, while Sevilla and Sampdoria are also said to be keeping an eye on the player’s situation.

Inter could even offload Brozovic in the final few days of the winter transfer window as they are believed to be close to signing PSG star Javier Pastore, while there has also been talk about Tottenham star Erik Lamela potentially heading back tyo Italy.