Arsenal, Everton target N’Zonzi defies Sevilla over January transfer

Steven N’Zonzi insists he believes his future will lie away from Sevilla, despite the La Liga club’s insistence the player will be going nowhere in January.

The recently-capped France star has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League next month with Arsenal said to be leading Everton, and his former manager Sam Allardyce, for his £31million signature.

However, with the player travelling to London this week – initially to see his child, but also to reportedly hold transfer talks – Sevilla have insisted the player will not be going anywhere in January and indeed, there are no bids on the table for him.

However, in an interview with France Football, N’Zonzi has confirmed he expects to be on the move.

“My future is somewhere else. We just have to wait until December is over and everything will be done,” N’Zonzi is quoted as saying.

“I hope Sevilla qualify in the Champions League and have good luck in the future, but I will not be part of that adventure.

“What hurts is the way everything is going to end. It hurts, of course, but for now the team is functioning. There’s only a short time left, just December to pass, and it’s better that my time at Sevilla stops then.”

N’Zonzi is reported to have fallen out with coach Eduardo Berizzo, while the departure of director of football Monchi to Roma is also said to have frustrated N’Zonzi.

“The management has done a good job to make a very competitive team but Monchi leaving this summer has changed some things, especially with me,” he added. “The story with the Coach, with Monchi, would have been solved in two days.

“I don’t think the club management tried to explain things to me this summer, but I had several offers. Vitolo, he left the club without being remembered, and it’s as if they closed the door behind him so no-one could get away.”