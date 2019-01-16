Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have told two Manchester United stars he won’t stand in their way this month should suitable offers be made for their services.

But Solskjaer has warned the pair that only one will be allowed to move on – and only then for the right price, if the report in the Daily Express are to be believed.

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and versatile Argentina man Marcos Rojo are the two men informed they could move on after falling down the Norwegian’s pecking order since he took charge at Old Trafford.

Bailly played a key role for United in his first season at the club as United picked up silverware in the League Cup and the Europa League during Jose Mourinho’s maiden campaign at Old Trafford.

But injuries and a loss of form has seen the former Villarreal man slip down the pecking order at the club, while a red card against Bournemouth during Solskjaer’s second match in charge hasn’t helped his cause.

Arsenal are among the clubs known to be keen on signing the powerful defender, though Unai Emery’s recent admission that his side can only afford loan deals this month appears to have ruled them out already.

However, it’s claimed Emery will try and persuade the Arsenal board to make an exception for Bailly, as the club look to cover for the injury absences of Rob Holding as well as providing a long-term replacement for Laurent Koscielny.

Should Arsenal fail to move for Bailly, that will open the door for Rojo to move on, with the Daily Telegraph reporting the Argentine looks increasingly likely to be the first casualty of the Solskjaer era.

Everton and Wolves were linked with Rojo last summer and it’s reported both could resurrect their interest if United made him available.

Solskjaer has made a huge impression since taking over from Jose Mourinho at the back end of last year and, having won all six of his matches in charge so far, is now the clear favourite to take over the role on a full-time basis at the end of the season.

As such, he is reported to be planning now for the long term – and also reportedly plans to replace the disappointing Alexis Sanchez with a €20million PSV winger.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!