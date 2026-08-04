Talks between Newcastle United and Arsenal over Bruno Guimaraes are continuing to move in the right direction, although sources on Tyneside insist a deal is not yet finalised.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle acknowledge negotiations are progressing positively but maintain there is still work to be done before the Brazil international is given the green light to leave.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported over the past week, Guimaraes has grown increasingly confident that he will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 28-year-old had originally hoped to be in London over the weekend after his scheduled arrival at Newcastle’s pre-season training camp in La Manga was delayed by 48 hours.

However, with the two clubs still apart on valuation, Guimaraes was instead instructed to report for duty in Spain, where he has now linked up with Matthias Jaissle’s squad.

Arsenal have been in dialogue with Newcastle for several weeks but only submitted their first formal offer on Monday.

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Newcastle are looking for a deal in excess of £80m for Guimaraes

TEAMtalk understands that proposal, believed to be worth in excess of £70million, was rejected immediately, with Newcastle reiterating that they are looking for a package worth more than £80million before sanctioning a sale.

Discussions have continued since then and there is growing optimism that a compromise can be reached.

While Newcastle sources stress the deal is not yet done, those close to Guimaraes’ camp are far more optimistic.

TEAMtalk has been told the midfielder expects and hopes to have left Newcastle’s training base in La Manga within the next 24 hours in order to complete the formalities of his move to Arsenal.

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The Gunners, meanwhile, remain quietly confident.

When approached by TEAMtalk, Arsenal sources stopped short of suggesting an agreement had been reached but indicated they still expect Guimaraes to become an Arsenal player before the end of the week.

Barring any late complications, all parties now believe the transfer is moving towards its conclusion, with Arsenal edging ever closer to landing one of Mikel Arteta’s marquee targets of the summer.

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