Last-ditch Arsenal exit draws conflicting reports despite Arteta claim

Reports across the media have failed to converge with a last-ditch Arsenal exit to Turkey seemingly still a possibility, according to multiple outlets.

The majority of transfer windows have closed, though the Turkish iteration remains open until Wednesday night. While that is unlikely to mean much to fans of most English clubs, it could have an impact at Arsenal.

Central midfielder Mohamed Elneny is one player who has been linked with a last-ditch switch to Turkey.

Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and new signing Albert Sambi Lokonga are all ahead of the Egyptian in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

As such, recent reports detailed a possible escape route to Turkey after both Galatasaray and Besiktas opened talks.

That opening had seemingly closed when talkSPORT claimed Elneny’s wage demands had scuppered a move. The 29-year-old was stated to be seeking a salary of around £2.15m per year.

Sky Sports then reported that Arsenal had hammered the final nail in the coffin when rejecting an official Galatasaray bid.

The Gunners reasoning for denying the move apparently stemmed from Arteta seeing Elneny as an ‘important part of his plans’ despite not being a regular starter, per the Daily Mail.

But with the move seemingly dead in the water, Sport Witness have detailed a ray of late hope.

Citing Turkish outlet Takvim, they claimed an ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached regarding Elneny’s wages. That came after Galatasaray reportedly resurrected the deal, with a yearly salary of ‘€2.5m-plus-bonuses’ apparently agreed.

They go on to claim work remains to be done on the deal, primarily regarding the transfer fee that will be paid. Arsenal are noted to be seeking ‘€4m’ to sanction the move.

Whether Elneny remains in North London or leaves for Turkey, only time will tell. Thankfully we will not have to wait long to find out with the Turkish window closing on Wednesday night.

Forgotten star to generate Arsenal small profit

Meanwhile, reports claim Stuttgart will look to sign Arsenal misfit Konstantinos Mavropanos next summer as the defender continues to impress on loan for the German side.

The Greek international, 23, is on loan at Stuttgart for the second successive season. Former Arsenal sporting director Sven Mislintat is in charge of recruitment for Die Roten. And back in March he tipped the youngster to be given an opportunity by Mikel Arteta.

However, that has not happened after the signing of Ben White from Brighton. But the centre-back star has certainly made an impression at his loan club.

He recently notched his debut goal for the club and has become a regular in their starting elevens this season. As such,

German outlet Bild (via The Mirror) are suggesting the loan move will be made permanent next summer.

Arsenal paid Giannina £1.8m for the Greek stopper and may be set to make a slight profit. Stuttgart reportedly have an obligation to buy the defender for £2.6m if they remain in the Bundesliga. The report adds that relegation will mean they only have an option to buy.

