Arsenal are expecting to bring in one more addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad on deadline day and a £20million striker swoop could well be on the cards, TEAMtalk have been told.

The Gunners have been on the hunt for a new No.9 for the majority of the summer, despite converted striker Kai Havertz filling that role admirably last season.

Ivan Toney was just one of several names linked with a switch to The Emirates but the Brentford frontman is now on the verge of moving to Saudi Pro League, with a medical booked in ahead of a £35million deal.

Tentative talks have taken place over a surprise swoop for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, but the England international would arrive as a contender to play in one of the wide spots and not centrally.

Arsenal are, however, exploring the possibility of a move for an attacker who has long been linked with a switch to north London in Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

TT transfer expert Fraser Gillan (Fletcher) has informed us that the 28-year-old is being considered by sporting director Edu and that a fee of around £20mis being mooted for the player.

However, at this stage, there is nothing concrete and Everton sources are keeping quiet over a fee which would be considered low for an established Premier League striker.

There’s also very little chance of the Toffees allowing Calvert-Lewin to move if a replacement is not in place after already allowing Neal Maupay to join Marseille.

Arsenal facing rivals for Calvert-Lewin signature

Arsenal are not the only club showing an interest in Calvert-Lewin though, with Newcastle and Chelsea also monitoring his situation before the window shuts at 11pm.

Eddie Howe is a long-time admirer of the forward and wants more competition for Alexander Isak given Callum Wilson’s injury struggles.

A deal was in the offing for the forward to move to St. James’ Park earlier in the summer before a swap deal involving Yakuba Minteh broke down.

As for Chelsea, their proposed move for Toney has seemingly collapsed while Victor Osimhen is also reported to be on his way to the Middle East as well.

A move for Calvert-Lewin could well be a sneaky one to watch as the hours count down to the window shutting.