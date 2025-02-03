Arsenal are now considered the side most likely to sign Mathys Tel after strong claims that his move to Manchester United had completely broken down – and with the two demands the Gunners must meet to sign the star from Bayern Munich coming to light.

Tel has become world football’s most coveted player in the final week of the transfer window, having made clear his desire to leave Bayern Munich and after getting fed up with having to play second fiddle to Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena. But while moves to Chelsea and, soon after Tottenham, were completely ruled out, it has been left as a straight scrap between Arsenal and Manchester United for his signature.

Ruben Amorim side’s prospects of a deal had been boosted amid our understanding that the 19-year-old favoured a move to Old Trafford above all others.

However, with United only managing to offload Marcus Rashford on a loan deal themselves, United had only been able to present a temporary deal with an option to make permanent for Tel themselves.

And with Bayern Munich only wanting a permanent sale of the France Under-21 forward, a number of top sources have now confirmed that talks over a move to Old Trafford have completely broken down.

The news was first revealed by French outlet L’Equipe, who first revealed Bayern’s insistence of a permanent deal only had caused the talks to break down.

Now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims the move has ‘completely collapsed’ as a result.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘The negotiations between Manchester United and FC Bayern have now completely collapsed! … also from Bayern‘s point of view! No agreement could be reached. Not even in the last 2 hours.

‘Bayern had rejected everything, as reported. Despite the player’s preference to join #MUFC, the move to the Red Devils will not happen at this stage. Arsenal are still in the race, along with other options. Time is running!’

And while it is worth highlighting that the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler insists there still remains some hope that a deal to take Tel to Old Trafford can still be salvaged, the Independent’s Miguel Delaney is one of two leading sources who claims a move to bring the teenager to Arsenal is now a real possibility.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arsenal told to sign Premier League’s ‘best centre-forward’ NOW as Ollie Watkins bid branded ‘a farce’

Arsenal chances of signing Mathys Tel assessed as terms are made clear

As well as Pletteneberg revealing that Arsenal are ‘still in the race’, Delaney also believes the Gunners are very much in there now, though admits Mikel Arteta’s side still have work to do.

‘I am told Man United are struggling to do a deal with Bayern for Tel, with one of the main issues over terms on an obligation/option to buy. United have been his first choice. May let Arsenal in but a lot to be done on this,’ he stated on X.

The Guardian take that one step further, writing: ‘It is understood that they have made contact with Tel’s representatives and have received encouragement that he is willing to move to north London.

‘But Arsenal have yet to agree the terms of any loan deal with Bayern and whether it would contain an option to make the move permanent in the summer.’

Indeed, sources have told us that Arsenal must satisfy two conditions in order to finalise a dramatic late deadline day swoop for the 22-goal star.

Firstly, it it our information that Bayern want a cash sale only and Arsenal must match the €60m (£50m, $61.6m) fee Tottenham were willing to pay.

Secondly, they will need to convince the player of his role in the side with Tel determined to become a first-team regular whichever side he joins. Were that to be Arsenal, he would want assurances from Arteta on his role in the side and whether he sees him playing off the wings or as their main, frontline striker in place of current incumbent, Kai Havertz.

Arteta speaks out on Arsenal transfers

The Gunners are very much still in the title race and Sunday’s emphatic 5-1 destruction of Manchester City keeps them six points adrift of Liverpool at the summit.

Asked about his prospects of adding to his squad before the 11pm deadline, Arteta offered a cautious but somewhat optimistic response.

“We are trying everything that we can, but I don’t want to give any reassurance or not. It doesn’t depend only on us,” he said.

“We are actively trying to do that. I’m very confident with the work that the club is doing, and exploring every single opportunity that we believe can have an impact on the team.

“If that’s the certainly the case and we can agree on something, we will. “And if not, we won’t. I’m not going to talk about any individuals.”

Tel, of course, is not the only striker Arsenal have chased this window, having also seen an offer for Ollie Watkins rejected by an angry Aston Villa.

The prospect of coming back in for him again in the summer cannot be ruled out.

At the same time, the Gunners also have long-standing interest in both Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak, though any move for the latter in particular would be extremely difficult to pull off and any move for Tel now could put any future deal in doubts given the fact the club does not have a bottomless pit of cash.

VOTE: Which striker should Arsenal look to sign?