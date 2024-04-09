Arsenal are to reportedly switch their transfer focus towards Wolves star Joao Gomes amid claims the Brazilian has been identified by Mikel Arteta and Edu as the ideal partner for Declan Rice in the Gunners midfield next season.

The north London giants are preparing for Tuesday’s massive Champions League quater-final first leg against Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening as they look to take a giant step towards their first appearance in the last four of competition since 2009. Arsenal are also very much embroiled in the race to win the Premier League and hope to get their hands on the trophy for the first in 20 long years.

With the Gunners clearly upwardly mobile, plans are being put in place already for the summer window and in an effort to further solidify their squad.

To that end, Arteta and Edu are intent on signing a new striker to compete with Gabriel Jesus and amid claims that Eddie Nketiah has been cleared to leave. As a result, the likes of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have all been touted with big-money moves this summer.

However, the Gunners are also intent on bringing in a new midfielder with Mohamed Elneny due to leave at the end of his contract and amid speculation over the long-term future of both Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Both or either could depart, leaving Arsenal with a sizeable hole to fill in their squad.

They have been strongly linked with Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, though his £100m valuation would likely prove an issue, while the midfielder has himself moved to strongly distance himself from exit speculation this summer.

Arsenal plot move for Joao Gomes

However, there is another Midlands-based Brazilian also catching their eye too in the shape of Wolves star Joao Gomes, who is enjoying a wonderful season for Gary O’Neil’s side.

Going a little under the radar compared to some of his peers in the Premier League, those in the know can see all too well how the 23-year-old has developed into one of the best all-action midfielders in the English game.

Signed for a bargain €18.7m (£16m) from Flamengo in January 2023, Gomes has thrived at Molineux and become one of the first names on O’Neil’s teamsheet this season, making a total of 30 appearances across all competitions.

Now soon of the big-spending Premier League sides are starting to sit up and take notice of his talents, with Manchester United among those touted as having a strong interest in the Wolves man.

However, reports in Portugal now claim it is Arsenal who are showing the strongest interest in acquiring his services, with Tuesday’s edition of O Dia stating the Gunners have been watching his progress with growing intent in recent weeks.

And per their report, the recently-capped Brazil international will become their top transfer priority this summer as they look to nail down a long-term partner for Rice in their engine room.

O Dia states that Edu is now planning to ‘make an offer’ to Wolves for Gomes ahead of the summer window opening for business and in an effort to steam past their rivals in the race for his signature.

Wolves media rate Arsenal target extremely highly

While the article does not mention what such a deal would cost, it’s previously been suggested that it would take an offer of around £60m to tempt the Old Gold to cash in on the twice-capped Brazil star.

His loss would certainly be hard to take for O’Neil, who has made clear his admiration for the midfielder on multiple occasions this season.

And after shining for Brazil in recent internationals against England and Spain, Express & Star journalist Liam Keen has made clear exactly what makes the 23-year-old such a rising talent.

“It’s important to remember that he started both of those friendlies [for Brazil] ahead of someone like Douglas Luiz,” Keen began on the E&S Wolves podcast.

“Joao Gomes starting ahead of him is really quite big. I’m delighted for him, he’s a really important player who I hope will continue to get better.”

Keen also insists the best is yet to come from Gomes, who can become one of the best around in years to come.

“I think he’s a magnificent player. There’s still a ceiling he hasn’t reached which is the most exciting thing about Joao Gomes.”

Gomes’ deal at Molineux does not expire until summer 2028, with Wolves also retaining an option to extend that agreement by a further 12 months.

