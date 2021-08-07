Arsenal ‘exploring’ huge Man City transfer that would solve double issue

A Man City superstar open to leaving this summer has been linked with an Arsenal approach that would be mutually beneficial to both sides, per a report.

Jack Grealish recently put pen to paper on a mammoth deal to join the Premier League champions. The £100m fee smashed the British transfer record for an arrival, previously held by Man Utd when securing the return of Paul Pogba for £89.3m.

Man City remain steadfast in their desire to go one better and land Tottenham hitman Harry Kane. But even if the 28-year-old proves a bridge too far, City’s squad will need to be re-jigged nevertheless.

Indeed, Guardiola recently admitted multiple players could soon depart before the season gets underway next weekend.

One of those is Bernardo Silva. The playmaker is expected to see his game-time severely restricted if he stays following Grealish’s arrival.

Guardiola confirmed the Portuguese could leave amid interest from Spain, saying: “Not just Bernardo, there are two, three, four players who want to leave.

“But they are our players under contract and when they bring some offers and want to leave, we are open to discuss for absolutely everything with all the players in the squad.

“But it depends on them and otherwise they continue to train and I decide if they play or don’t play.”

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had been credited with interest, though their financial difficulties will likely rule them out of contention.

Instead, the Mirror report Arsenal have emerged as a shock alternative. The newspaper state the Gunners are ‘exploring’ the possibility of the move.

Silva deal would benefit both Arsenal and Man City

Details beyond that are scarce with any potential deal clearly in its infancy. Though on the surface, a move to North London for Silva would make sense for both sides involved.

Man City are looking to balance the books and generate funds for an improved Kane bid. In the prime of his career, Bernardo would likely generate a significant windfall.

Furthermore, Arsenal are chasing reinforcements in the creative department after failing to bring Martin Odegaard back on board following the conclusion of his loan stint.

Leicester’s James Maddison is in the frame. But the Foxes are under no pressure to sell – despite Maddison reportedly being receptive to the move.

