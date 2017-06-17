Arsenal eye move for Everton target Niang – report

Arsenal are looking to hijack Everton’s move for AC Milan forward M’Baye Niang, according to reports.

The Frenchman spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Watford, making 11 appearances for the Hornets.

However, Niang reportedly made it clear that he has no intention of staying at Vicarage Road, but does not feature in Vincenzo Montella’s plans at AC Milan.

Everton looked to have secured the 22-year-old, with rumours that he had flown in to Merseyside to take a medical.

However, the Hertfordshire Mercury claims that the Gunners are now in the race, simply stating: “Arsenal look set to try to hijack Everton’s move.”

Emanuele Giulianelli claimed on Friday that Everton would sign the AC Milan forward, with the medical set for Saturday.

Koeman has already spent £30million on Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford and forked out £24million for Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and Niang is believed to have a price tag of around €16million.