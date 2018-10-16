Arsenal are the latest side to have shown an interest in Cagliari midfielder, and major Liverpool target Nicolo Barella, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has already been touted as a potential January transfer target for a number of top clubs, including Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Barella, who starred for Italy in their 1-0 win over Poland at the weekend, is said to have been watched closely by Gunners scouts with a view to making a move in the new year.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the twice-capped Italy international is being viewed as a direct replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who looks certain to run down his contract and quit the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Serie A giants AC Milan, Roma and Juventus are also among the admirers of the midfielder, but Jurgen Klopp’s men were reported to be in pole position for the player after the Italian trio baulked at Cagliari’s €50m valuation.

