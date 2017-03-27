Arsenal eye up Premier League star to replace Cech – report

Arsenal have targeted a new goalkeeper to become the long-term successor to current number one, Petr Cech.

The Gunners have reportedly selected Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel as the possible replacement, according to The Sun.

The Danish shot-stopper has continued to show his talent this season, despite reigning Premier League champions Leicester City battling against relegation.

Current Arsenal keeper Cech turns 35 in May and his recent performances have been called in question by sections of the Arsenal fanbase.

The Gunners have conceded 16 goals in their last six games and, with current back-up goalkeeper David Ospina likely to leave at the end of the season, a custodian to seriously challenge Cech for the no.1 spot could be a likely signing.

And Schmeichel, who was a key part in Claudio Ranieri’s Premier League title-winning side last season, could be the man Arsene Wenger turns to.

The Danish Goalkeeper has been a standout for the Foxes, playing a major part in Leicester’s recent turn of fortunes in the Premier League, while also saving a penalty against Sevilla to ensure his side advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 30-year-old’s performances have been noticed by Wenger, according to the report, with the Frenchman putting the goalkeeper at the top of summer transfer wishlist.

Schmeichel has made over 200 appearances for the East Midlands club but could be tempted by a move to North London to continue playing in European competitions next season.