Arsenal facing battle with Juventus to snap up Braga forward

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a move for striker Francisco Trincao, although they face competition from Juventus for the Braga star.

The 19-year-old forward has caught the eye of several of Europe’s top clubs this season and despite the Gunners being short on funds for January additions, it is thought that Trincao will be available for a fee that Unai Emery’s men could afford.

According to Tutto Mercato, scouts have been out to Portugal to watch the youngster in action and have come back with glowing reports.

Trincao is yet to secure a starting spot in Braga’s first team but has been impressive for their B side and shone during the European Under-19 Championships last summer where he won the golden boot.

He is regarded as Braga’s prize asset, but they are resigned to the fact that they will eventually lose the player and could do so for a fee as small as £13.5million.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Wolves were linked with a move earlier in the month but it would appear that the Gunners are confident of convincing Trincao that his long-term future should be at The Emirates.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are close to sealing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, according to reports in Spain. Read the full story here…