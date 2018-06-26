Arsenal facing two major rivals in Emery’s bid to land £22m defender

Arsenal will reportedly have to battle with Borussia Dortmund and Marseille if the want to sign Juventus star Mehdi Benatia.

The centre-back is said to be open to a move this summer and is valued at around €25million (£22m), according to La Gazetta dello Sport.

Indeed, the 31-year-old’s future in Turin is expected to be resolved over the next weeks weeks after Morocco crashed out of the World Cup on Monday.

Benatia was an unsued sub as Morocco claimed a famous 2-2 draw with Spain, although he did play in his country’s first two games in Russia.

New Gunners boss Unai Emery has already landed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer but is still after defensive reinforcements.

And the Daily Express reports that Benatia could follow Borussia Dortmund star Sokratis Papastathopoulos in making his way to The Emirates.

Dortmund’s expected loss of the Greek star, however, has seen them switch their attentions to Benatia as a replacement.

The defender started just 19 games in Serie A last season and wants more game time, news that has also prompted Europa League finalists Marseille to take a look at the player.

A lot will depend, however, on whether Juve land defensive targets Diego Godin and Matthijs de Ligt, particularly as they are also set to lose Daniele Rugani to Chelsea as well.

