Details of Arsenal failure emerge as AC Milan await talks for creative star

Brahim Diaz could have joined Arsenal in 2020 but instead there will be talks between AC Milan and Real Madrid for his permanent signature, reports claim.

Diaz is currently on a season-long loan with Milan from Madrid. The move has allowed him to finally get regular playing time after failing to in Spain, and before that with Manchester City. He has made 25 appearances in Serie A, including 13 starts. In those games, he has provided four goals and three assists.

Having finally found some continuity at the age of 21, the attacking midfielder will be eager to continue his development. But it remains to be seen where he will be playing next season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, there is an agreement between Milan and Madrid to discuss his future before the end of the season. Hence, there should be some more clarity soon.

There is no option to buy in the agreement that sent Diaz to Italy. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t explore a permanent deal.

Diaz still has a contract with Madrid until 2025, so they have the power over his future. But his desires will also play a part in where he ends up playing.

One destination he could have ended up at instead of Milan last summer was Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta previously worked with him at Manchester City. Therefore, as the Gunners were looking for more creativity, he tried to lure him to London.

May 13 Transfer Chatter: Man Utd search for new defender, Tottenham fight for Boateng Man Utd have devised a three-man shortlist for a new defender while Monaco have joined Tottenham in the chase for Jerome Boateng.

But instead, Milan beat them to the loan signing of the Spain under-21 international. Now, they will be thinking about keeping him longer-term.

One solution could be to extend his loan by a further year, but this time include an option to buy. They already have several other players on loan so cannot afford to buy them all at once.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Man Utd clause in Diaz deal

One destination Diaz will not be going to is Manchester United, due to a clause Man City inserted in the deal to sell him to Madrid.

According to the Daily Star, Pep Guardiola’s men inserted a clause which would make Madrid pay a 40 per cent sell-on fee if they were to let him move to another Manchester club.

But with City and United the only two professional clubs in Manchester with the finances to afford Diaz’s future fee, the newspaper reports that City took a ‘subtle dig’ at their rivals.

READ MORE: Pioli discusses ‘fate’ as AC Milan close in on Champions League return