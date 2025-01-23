TEAMtalk can reveal that Nottingham Forest are growing increasingly confident that they can beat Arsenal in the race to sign explosive Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha before the January window closes.

Forest are having a superb season that has seen them vying for a Champions League place and still in the title-chasing pack, currently sitting six points behind leaders Liverpool – although Arne Slot’s men do have a game in hand.

Nobody foresaw them being in this position and they are ready to back Nuno Espirito Santo and make a big push to complete an unbelievable season at The City Ground.

Cunha has emerged as a genuine target for Forest and some are writing them off due to the attention he is getting from Arsenal and Chelsea. However, sources have stated that Forest are very confident they can land the Brazilian and he would also be interested in the move due to the fact the club are in line for a European place.

Cunha has notched 10 goals and four assists in the Premier League this term. His performances have caught the attention of clubs and they believe he can be bought this month.

During Wolves 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night, in which Cunha got an assist, the forward looked visibly frustrated and went straight down the tunnel at full-time.

New manager Pereira wasn’t best pleased, criticising the performance and body language of the attacking midfielder. “I had this conversation in the dressing room,” Pereira said. “He [Cunha] can be frustrated because he wants to win, but everybody in the team wants to win.”

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that there is a possibility Cunha could leave Wolves this month after the player has made it clear that he is ready to join a side challenging in the biggest competitions – although for their part, the Molineux outfit are still keen on keeping him on board.

Forest ready to put firm bid on table for Gunners target

Forest are amoung them and are ready to launch a club record bid to land the 25-year-old this week, they are willing to spend up to £60million (€71m / $74m) to bring him in.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is not afraid to spend money and has shown in previous windows he will open his wallet to bring success to his side.

The signing of Elliot Anderson is the current record for the club, they paid Newcastle just over £40m to land him in the summer.

As for Arsenal’s interest, they continue to hunt more of a traditional No.9 to bolster their attack after the significant injury blow to Gabriel Jesus.

Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Benjamin Sesko have all been linked with a switch to The Emirates, but the latest updates suggest they are steering towards the latter.

