Appointing Joachim Low as next Arsenal boss ‘would be a joke’

Well guys, I don’t know how much is true; probably not but as I posted an ex Arsenal player who visited my establishment told me that Arsenal will be getting Joachim Low to replace Wenger. This is also the reason why Mesut Ozil renewed.

the bsm walk

i have always put his name forward as an option, wouldnt mind that at all! he should get us defending at least!

steveosnakeeye

I like Low, but he has been out of club management for a long time and there is a big difference, im not sure he could step up quick enough. After wenger i would personally like us to get Ancelotti to steady the ship.

If we arent going for Allegri or Simeone that is. Bring Ancelotti on board, bring in PV or Henry and let them be groomed by a wonderful manager to take over in a 2-3 years time.

AndyC

at this stage id take just about anyone to see change in the club and have something else to discuss!

steveosnakeeye

Joachim low would be a joke.That personality is not the type of manager we need at Arsneal.He’s been out of club management for more than a decade so it would be a foolish decision to appoint him.

I say it again and again,we need a manager who first and foremost has the characterisitic to toughen the players up,and as animated on the touchline as guardiola,klopp,conte etc.we don’t want someone who’s going to be putting his hands in different parts of his body and sniffing them while the whole world is watching.

some of the names being suggested as a replacement are an absolute joke.Rodgers,henry?They’ll be terrible.We need a manager who is currenly managing trophy winning sides or atleast have won trophies and are punching well above their weight at current clubs.

thespecialone

Three points a must tho as Spurs will beat Huddersfield at home, Arsenal will likely win at Brighton and United will win at Palace. The only top 6 loss I am predicting is Chelsea at City so a maximum return needed.

As mentioned last week we haven’t beaten Rafa’s teams since he left Liverpool (5 draws) and fully expect him to go with a 4231 and pack midfield. Gayle may be out so I don’t expect much of an attacking game plan. Rafa will simply not want to lose this so they’ll sit deep and try and catch us on the counter like West Ham did for their goal (btw, what was Can doing before that goal dribbling back toward pressure in midfield when he had two clear support options?). Despite that he and Ox and Milner had solid games.

I am expecting a win here, it has to be as others will gain ground if we don’t as United could be 5 clear and Tottenham push us out of the top 3 if we lose.

I’m thinking 2 or 3 nil and continue our record of not having lost to them at home since the first Premier League encounter in April of 94 (2-0).

Rob Fort Worth TX

Not as confident as I was before the Hammers but still expect a win, we should have too much quality for them despite them no doubt setting up to frustrate us. Early goal would be great to settle the nerves but this will be tight. I’m expecting a win but wouldn’t be surprised to see a draw.

Number8wasgr8

WE should have too much for Newc but who knows. I think they will defo sit deep and try to snatch something. Could be a long afternoon so patience will be required.

This is the first game in a 3 match week which ends away to Utd so not sure how strong a team will be put out.

Perhaps it would be best to rotate for the mid week game instead considering we’ve all but qualified for the next round.

We need to win the games we’re supposed to win.

gingerlfc

Could be a tricky game definetely more so than west Ham. Rafa has more about him organization wise and that is our Kryptonite. We are getting better at dealing without that so I expect a win but I’m not as confident as I was with the West ham result. I say 2-1 with Newcastle to score first and then a gutsy come back.

mwake

It’s as clear as day to me, can’t understand why Mourinho doesn’t see it, two midfielders and two full backs and we really could be good to go. If SMS and Seri fit the bill, get the deals done NOW. And if the lad at Sociedad is any good, get him in at right back then it’s just a left back required.

If he buys anymore CBs without losing two of Rojo, Smalling, Jones or Lindelof, he wants f****** shooting. Ship out Herrera, Mata, Carrick, Ibra, Valencia, Young, Shaw and Fellaini, which’ll maybe bring in enough for a decent full back.

But Jose, please please please don’t settle for just one CM – think you will though won’t you?

JM1502

@jm1502. Fellaini and Carrick are leaving the club at the end of the season so it follows that they will be replaced although McTominay may turn out to be one of the “replacements”.

Who is SMS?

hatters

I’m just not sure he’ll bring two in to replace Fellaini and Carrick hatters. And as you know, I don’t think McTominay’s the answer. Mourinho seems obsessed by and continually linked with CBs, which worries me. SMS by the way, is the Serbian at Lazio, Sergej Milinkovic Savic. Haven’t seen much of him but reports are that he’s very good. Lazio are on Sky tomorrow night, so intend to give him a watch.

JM1502

I was about to ask the same who is SMS? lol the lazio guy?

2 midfielders two full backs one cb that is your four for this summer and possibly an out and out winger!

Griezman was on fire at the weekend but alas that boats sailed!

united_we_win

Perhaps the Griezmann boat has sailed but before we actually went and signed Sanchez the rumours were rife about him having decided to sign for Barca, that he was househunting there, and then all of a sudden he’s apparently devastated that we signed Sanchez. If he had actually been serious about signing for us he should have refuted the Barca claims.

We definitely need one CB and a central midfielder, two wing backs would be great but Shaw could do a job there for another year if necessary so I’d be looking at a right back first and see what happens from there depending on player sales etc.

If Martial doesn’t improve I could see him being let go before Rashford as Marcus’ work ethic is far superior even if he’s not as good a player. We’d possibly get £50m+ for him so he could fund a few players, especially if Odriozola is available for £20m as the reports claim.

killyboye

It’s easy to speculate on Roman he never speaks but he’s been leaving Chelsea for 15 years now but is still there and is at the centre of the drive for a New Stamford Bridge if we miss out on the CL it won’t be the first time and other than Arsenal who currently have their own problems and United we’ve got the best appearance record in the CL over the last 15 years of anyone else in the PL and pretty much the best trophy haul too.

On Sunday Chelsea lost a game they should have at least taken a point from, we’ve made it really tough for ourselves now especially with City away to come but it’s not completely out of the question despite the tough run of games but if we don’t make it we just have to get our heads down and go again.

As a club we’ve been in tougher places than this with no Stadium to call our own which was falling down around our ears anyway, marooned in Division 2 with Chelsea fans collecting money in blue plastic buckets to Save the Bridge.

If things go against us this season in terms of CL qualification as well they might it won’t be the end of the world but it will for all sorts of reasons be a challenge.

nine nine nine

I am not sure why anyone would question Romans commitment to the Club or why he would walk away? Apart from running the Club for circa 15 years now when most considered that it was just a toy and he was expected to walk after a season, he has given his full commitment to the new stadium and although we are looking for external funding he is still going to stump up money…?

For me, there are too many doom and gloom merchants and I can only assume that they are younger and did not have to endure the days when we put into the buckets at home and on every train journey when we went away. In that respect some of us older fans have seen many more bad times than good so possibly that is why things look so bleak now to some – but believe me, things are not as bad as they seem

IMO, we still have a very good squad that can rival the best in the EPL, we have a good crop of youngsters where we hope a few can make it and with Roman still at the helm he will always want us to remain at the top and competitive

We are still in the CL and in with a shout, we remain in the FAC and really should progress and although now 5th we are still competing for a top 4 finish in the EPL and are capable of achieving that especially if we continue to put in performances as we have for the last 2 games. KTBFFH

CFC1905