Arsenal fans brutally troll Harry Kane after Bayern Munich finish THIRD in two-horse Bundesliga race

Arsenal fans were very quick to jump all over Harry Kane’s trophyless debut season at Bayern Munich after the German giants actually ended up finishing third in what was seemingly a two-horse race for much of the season after a final-day defeat.

The 2023/24 campaign has been incredible on an individual level for the England skipper who has scored a staggering 44 goals and made 12 assists in 45 outings in all competitions for the Bavarian side.

However, Kane made the move to win the first silverware of his career and ended up coming short in demoralising fashion.

In his first appearance for the club, Bayern lost the German Super Cup 3-0 to RB Leipzig before they then suffered a shock exit to third-tier side Saarbrucken in the German Cup.

They then watched on as Bayer Leverkusen went the whole season unbeaten to romp to the Bundesliga title for the first time in their history under Xabi Alonso. Incredibly it was the first time in 11 years that Bayern had not won the league in Germany.

Kane was also minutes away from reaching his second Champions League final before Real Madrid struck late on through Joselu to send the Spanish side to the Champions League final at Wembley instead of Bayern.

The record all-time score at Tottenham was absent from the final game of the Bundesliga campaign with a back issue as Bayern threw away an early 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at Hoffenheim.

The result, combined with Stuttgart’s 4-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, means that Bayern ended up finishing third in the table – their lowest position since 2011.

Kane hammered after Bayern nightmare

And Arsenal fans will over his misfortune, along with others from around the globe, after the Bundesliga season drew toa close.

West Stand13 said: “Kane leaves Spurs…. Turns Bayern into Spurs… It’s just superb,” while @sir_obafoluke added: “At this point. I don’t think Tottenham was the problem.”

@dhur1m tweeted: “Kane has the worst luck in football history.”

Others were quick to point out that by finishing third, Bayern will also not take part in next season’s German Super Cup, meaning Kane’s wait for silverware at club level will go on until at least May 2025.

“Bro lost another2024/25 trophy before the season started,” @a_abbkr stated.

@__T_touch actually empathised with the the Three Lions star: “Damn.. I feel sorry for this guy. [Daniel] Levy did him dirty when he denied him the move to Man City. It’s not looking good for him. I don’t think he will the UCL while still playing at Bayern.”

The Norfolk Sonic was one of many to observe this: “The Harry Kane effect,” while @topgooner100 simply added: “It’s called Spursy.”

Kane is now hoping to bounce back from his back problem quickly as his focus now switches to Euro 2024 glory with England this summer.