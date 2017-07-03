‘Man Utd were more in control last summer with transfers’

Arsenal fans are split on the imminent arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, Man Utd’s “bizarre transfer window” shows no signs of improvement and Liverpool cannot solve their problems in one window, all in today’s forum.

Now that the Lyon president has all but confirmed the transfer of Lacazette to Arsenal,I couldn’t be more disappointed to be honest.And it’s not because I think he’s a bad player, but because we’ve waited all these years to sign someone like him.

Let me lay out some facts for you.

First and foremost, this is someone who we could have signed in any of the past five years, easily.Very acquirable,with none of the big big clubs chasing him.This is someone who three top managers in the PL Klopp,conte,mourinho all reject him to not be good enough to play for their teams.And the most embarrassing fact of all, this is someone who can’t even get into the national team because our current first choice striker(who many deem not good enough or often hurl unfair abuse at) is in ahead of him.

I know many will bring out the fact that he scores goals in the french league, but for goodness sake it’s the french league.One of the most easiest leagues to score goals in.Zlatan got 39 ligue goals once, last season cavani got 35.Not as strong as the top leagues and honestly not a fair comparison.

All in all,I’m not saying he’s a bad player.But again,to wait so many years for someone who we should have tried out much earlier(and IMHO not the one to take us to the next level).This is a senseless,dissapoitning signing and proves wenger cannot be trusted with a warchest.He’s just wasted the club’s £50m.

Lacazette appears to be a done deal and I’m still a little surprised by how much negativity the deal has attracted. I know he wasn’t first choice for many but it’s still a very good signing.

I think the idea of the club selling Alexis is impacting people’s opinion of this deal. Any team is going to be weaker selling a player like Sanchez. There are few people in world football you could sign to offset that kind of loss.

If you take him out of the equation, bringing Alex in, is a solid move. He is one of the best frontmen in Europe and has been scoring a healthy number of goals for a few years now. He’s better than Welbeck and despite what people say about Giroud starting ahead of him for France, he is a far better footballer and is more suited to the way we play.

People will argue that Mbappe was the one we needed but the same applies. If you sign a wonderkid with one good season under his belt for 125 million, and then sell Alexis, you are still a weaker side, because Alexis is a proven world class talent at the peak of his career and we still don’t actually now if Mbappe can replicate his form.

The Mahrez rumours seem odd to me. Our eggs seem to be in the Lemar basket and I wonder if the Mahrez stories are being leaked to see if we can force Monaco into playing ball? Either way, I can only see us pushing either of these deals through at the expense of Sanchez leaving. All eyes will be on Alexis now that the confed cup is over.

Andy, don’t know about you mate, but the only real negativity I’ve come across about Lacazette is on this board.

The only thing that worries me about Lacazette coming in is if he Wenger decides that’s all he needs to replace Sanchez and then lets the Chilean go. On top of that, you can see that – and the new LB – being Wenger’s only business this window and going on his history, there’s good reason to be concerned about that.

I think that is if there is any mass negativity amongst us Gooners, it’s more over Wenger re-signing and the worry that this window will follow that very familiar route.

Otherwise, Lacazette should be an upgrade on Giroud. As you say, his international appearances mean little. The best way to compare Lacazette to Giroud is their records in Ligue 1 and Alexandre is streets ahead on that score, plus he’s a lot more mobile and far more suited to Wenger’s style of play.

Anyway, welcome to Arsenal, Alexandre and here’s praying that you’re just the start. Please Arsene, surprise us all!

The problem with Arsenal is beyond the transfer window now. It does not matter who we sign because many of us simply don’t trust the management to get things right.

Regarding Sanchez well that remains to be seen but I think that just about everyone wants to know what happens regarding him. More than any player coming in whether its Lacazette or not does not matter.

Selling Sanchez to whoever will be bigger than Wenger might think because it will show the true Arsenal which is that we are a weak club with no ambitions.

Latest updated transfer rumours:

KEY * = Newly added / Updated

Signed:

*GK – Willy Caballero (Free)(1st July)

Strong Rumours (In):

WB – Alex Sandro (£50-60m)

*CB – Antonio Rudiger (£30m + £3m addons)

CM – Tiémoué Bakayoko (£35m)

ST – Romelu Lukaku (£70-100m)

Rumours (In):

CB – Kalidou Koulibaly

CB – Kostas Manolas

CB – Virgil van Dijk

*ST – Andrea Belotti

Unlikely Rumours (In):

CB – Leonardo Bonucci

CB – Jerome Boateng

WB – Dani Alves

AM – James Rodriguez

ST – Alexis Sanchez

ST – Robert Lewandowski

Rumours (Out):

CB – Kurt Zouma (Loan ???)

CM – Nemanja Matić (£40m Manchester United ???)

CM – Marco Van Ginkel (£??m PSV Eindhoven ???)

AM – Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Loan ???)

ST – Diego Costa (£??m Atletico Madrid)

ST – Tammy Abraham (Loan Swansea ???)

ST – Loic Remy

Sold:

GK – Asmir Begovic (£10m)

CB – John Terry (Free)

CB – Nathan Ake (£20m)

AM – Christian Atsu (£6.5m)

AM – Juan Cuadrado (£17m)

ST – Dominic Solanke (£3-10m)(Tribunal)

ST – Bertrand Traore (£9m)

Rumours Removed (In):

GK – Marcus Bettinelli (Dead rumour)

CB – Jairo Riedewald (Dead rumour)

WB – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Dead rumour)

CM – Corentin Tolisso (Joined Bayern Munich)

AM – Domenico Berardi (Dead rumour)

AM – Ross Barkley (Dead rumour)

AM – Federico Bernardeschi (Dead rumour)

AM – Lorenzo Insigne (Dead rumour)

AM – Adama Traore (Dead rumour)

ST – Antoine Griezmann (Signed a new contract)

ST – Alvaro Moratta (Moving to Man UTD)

Rumours Removed (Out):

CM – Cesc Fabregas (Dead rumour)

Bort with all due respect it is not about the starting 11, it is about the squad, especially given the fact we are back in Europe.

JT, Ake, Oscar, Ivanovich, Begovic all were on our books this time last year and featured to varying degrees during the season. Mikel is also away as is Solanke and if we are believing media reports then our star striker has gone too, and Matic is as good as gone. None of these guys have been replaced and we will be without Hazard for several games at the start of the season.

So not only would I say we were weaker on the playing front, psychologically we are weaker. We have lost our Captain, Leader, Legend which is a major loss, maybe not on the pitch, but around the club. Also part of keeping players motivated, focused and up for a challenge is to have them fighting for their place, which to date has not happened, because we have signed nobody to create throw that challenge out there prior to pre season!

We are one of the richest and, in recent years one of the more successful clubs in Europe so why we struggle to land our targets quickly beggars belief!

I think we all need to be realistic, we can’t fix every problem in one window. If we bring in keita for 70million and then we do actually manage vvd to for another 70million add salah to that would be nearly £180million spent.

That is a crazy amount of money, anyone else coming in will have to be based on player sales. For me that is an excellent window for us, three players that will instantly improve the first eleven. For me if we can bring in a lb to this would be the best transfer window we have had for many a year but it is a big IF.

For me a forward just won’t be a priority, replacing sturridge if we let him go would not come cheap. Fingers crossed on the above.

The bizarre transfer scenario that has become customary shows no sign of any improvement.This trend which has surpassed the 1000 mark which I think is a record and there is still a month to go amply illustrate the picture.

The complex cauldron include;the manage,CEO,Board,agents,player/s,banks,middle men,third parties,families,friends,time frames,plan A,B,C, selling clubs,rival clubs,lawyers,football controlling bodies,budgets,cultures,etc,etc;

As can be seen there are too many bodies that have a say and expecting a quick fix is nigh on impossible as some posters correctly pointed out.

However,if a competent and decisive manager backed to the hilt by his board identifies his needs, including a favorable knowledge from ‘inside’ regarding the player’s intentions, plus good relations with the relevant agents,than an equally good and decisive CEO should be able to handle the transfer recruitment one way and another in the time frame he would be allocated.

Some posters are correct in their airing of confusing scenarios summer after summer with most ending in inadequate additions below the standard expected as time would have been wasted either haggling about the buying price,and/or other silly issues.

Having said all that,just one major transfer can suddenly transform the day and relieve everyone from this consistent frustrating issue.

Back to my summer siesta.

Wondering Woodward.

I know that’s a really easy and obvious person to blame for the lackluster transfer activity, and I have no doubts in his ability from a commercial stamdpoint, or working in tandem with Mourinho … but he’s not working with Mourinho this summer, is he? I don’t care how analytical Mourinho is, when he handed Ed his list, there’s no way he could have counted for all the different variables such as Ronaldo possibly becoming available etc, and I’m guessing Woodward is struggling to make decisions all alone when faced with various options and is spending a lot of his time wondering should he pursue this target or that.

Last summer we felt more in control, and that’s possibly because Mourinho was more involved ever since he was first sounded out by the board to become our new manager. This year, we’ve signed a defender on a deal that’s been in the works since January. An easy one for Woodward to rubberstamp. I reckon Woodward is struggling with approving deals and is waiting for Mourinho to get back so he can show what work has been done so Mourinho can say yes or no.

Some thoughts:

If the three transfers are agreed this week then Utd will be the only side with all their business completed before pre season training.

In the digital age, why does it matter where Ed is? Conference calls, digital signatures, he should be able to work from anywhere.

Even under SAF and Gill transfers took time. Berbatov and Ferdinand dragged on forever.

