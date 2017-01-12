Arsenal fans to unfurl banner of Alexis Sanchez and his dogs

An Arsenal supporters group is planning to show contract rebel Alexis Sanchez how much he is appreciated by the club by producing an unusual banner of the Chilean star and his beloved pet dogs.

The Gunners superstar is entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and with fears mounting he could leave in the summer, some supporters are taking to desperate measures.

Sanchez, 27, regularly posts photos on Instagram of his two golden retrievers Atom and Humber, promoting one fan to suggest on Twitter they should unfurl a banner with his dogs on.

Well the idea went down a storm on Twitter with several fans backing the campaign to have the banner made – the result of which you can see, below.

Twitter user @aliladiere told Goal how the idea came about after seeing a photo of the dogs on Sanchez’s Instagram account.

“It was just a tweet I thought of as I was looking at Alexis’ Instagram. It’s just a bit of fun – then I get people agreeing with me and sending in photos!

“The real credit goes to the Arsenal fans for sharing it and to the RedAaction fan group. They’re making it a reality, so let’s hope he likes it.

“I hope Alexis sees what he means to the club and our fans. We can have different opinions on many things but every Arsenal fan wants Alexis to stay.”

Club Level temporary banner: 2 metres x 9 metres pic.twitter.com/P0b3WLEAIY — REDaction Gooners (@REDactionAFC) January 11, 2017

