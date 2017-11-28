Arsenal favourites to land €25m Udinese star as rivals end interest

Arsenal are in the clear to pursue a deal for a highly-rated Udinese star after two of the Italian club’s Serie A rivals ended their interest.

Jakub Jankto has emerged as one of Serie A’s most sought-after midfielders in recent times with the 21-year-old earning rave reviews for his performances for Massimo Oddo’s side.

The Czech international has been earmarked as a star of the future by Juventus director Pavel Nedved and while the defending champions remain keen, La Gazetta dello Sport claim the player is not a current priority, with the club instead looking to land one of Liverpool’s Emre Can or Leon Goretzka of Schalke.

Jankto is also attracting admiring glances from AC Milan, but they too have since cooled their interest after a summer of heavy spending failed to yield the desired upturn in results.

And according to reports in Italy, that leaves Arsenal as clear frontrunners to sign the four-times capped midfielder, who moved to Serie A from Sparta Prague for a bargain €700,000 in 2014.

The midfielder is understood to be valued at around €25million by his club and it’s believed they won’t stand in his way should a suitable offer come in for his services.

Everton were also keen on the player over the summer, but it is also thought their interest has been shelved as a result of their ongoing Premier League struggles.

