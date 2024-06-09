Financial concerns are prompting Aston Villa to consider bids for long-term Arsenal target Douglas Luiz and a deal is there to be made for a fraction of Villa’s £100m valuation of the player, according to reports.

Widespread reports have named Aston Villa as being among six Premier League clubs who are running close to the edge with the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Aside from Villa it’s understood Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester must all generate significant funds from player sales before June 30. Failure to do so would leave the clubs open to sanctions.

Unai Emery’s side will compete in the Champions League for the first time since 1983 next season. Villa have already set about adding to their squad, with a deal for Luton Town’s Ross Barkley agreed and talks ongoing over the signing of Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

But to free up both room and funds for those acquisitions – and to balance the books in the first place – sales are on the horizon.

Among Villa’s most valuable assets is Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz who enjoyed yet another superb campaign last season.

Arsenal – at the behest of sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta – are huge admirers of the 26-year-old.

The Gunners made three unsuccessful bids for Luiz in the summer window of 2022. The highest offer of the trio totalled just £25m.

Understandably, Villa spurned each offer and Luiz quickly made a mockery of those bids when taking his game to new heights over the next two years.

Villa are understood to have placed a prohibitive £100m valuation on the player that as yet, has scared off each and every suitor. Aside from Arsenal, Liverpool and Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan have also shown interest in the player.

Aston Villa to accept cut-price Douglas Luiz bids

But according to fresh reports, Villa’s financial situation means they’ll now accept a heavily discounted deal to ensure they pocket the necessary funds before June 30.

Numerous outlets now state Villa are reluctantly open to selling Luiz and will say yes if £50m is put on the table.

That will be music to the ears of Edu and Arteta who are seeking a younger and hungrier upgrade on Thomas Partey.

As such, Arteta could conceivably field a high-powered midfield three of Luiz, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard next season.

Jorginho would provide cover, while Kai Havertz also proved he can make a major impact in midfield if the Gunners sign a new striker to lead the line.

