Arsenal find fresh target to replace Sven Mislintat as sporting director

Arsenal have reportedly identified Marseille’s Andoni Zubizarreta as a replacement for Sven Mislintat as the club’s sporting director.

Mislintat, who became the gunner’s head of recruitment in November 2017, left the post in February and the North Londoners have not appointed anyone since.

However, according to French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal are interested in bringing Zubizarreta to the club to replace the German.

The newspaper says that Zubizarreta is frustrated at having made little progress in his current role and is tempted by the opportunity to assist Unai Emery in rebuilding the Arsenal squad.

Raul Sanllehi, who worked alongside Zubizaretta while the pair were at Barcelona, has allegedly said it would be a good move for his former colleague and that Emery would approve of the partnership.

The Camp Nou club is where Zubizarreta made a name for himself, signing the likes of Javier Mascherano, Cesc Fabregas, Alexis Sanchez, Jordi Alba, Neymar, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen while in Barcelona.

The sporting director has also impressed while at Marseille, with Dimitri Payet and Mario Ballotelli the standout names he has helped bring to the club.

Before leaving his post with the Gunners, Mislintat was part of the team that brought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Emirates, with the Gabon striker scoring 17 goals in 30 Premier League appearances this season.