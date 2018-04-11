Arsenal ‘fixed’ on summer move for €150m Atletico Madrid star

Arsenal are eyeing a huge summer move for an Atletico Madrid star, according to reports from Spain.

Spanish outlet AS claim that the Gunners are lining up a move for Saul Niguez in the upcoming transfer window.

A small report in the paper translates to: “Arsenal are fixed on Saul for next season according to what is noted in England. The Atletico midfielder is one of the most sought-after players at Atletico, although he wants to remain in Madrid.”

However, a move would be difficult for Arsene Wenger’s side, as Saul is tied down until 2026 and has a release clause of €150m.

Arsenal reportedly face a battle to land 23-year-old, with some of Europe’s elite sides keeping close tabs on the Spaniard.

