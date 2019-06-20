Arsenal loan flop Denis Suarez is holding talks over a move to Valencia – and looks likely to be joined at the Mestalla by another of Barcelona’s unwanted stars in a double €30million deal.

Suarez joined Arsenal in January from Barcelona after struggling for game time at the La Liga champions. However, Suarez only made 4 League and 2 Europa League appearances in his time at the Emirates.

Reflecting on his short time with Arsenal, the winger pinpointed a knock suffered in his second game for the club during a Europa League clash against BATE Borisov as a decisive moment.

But with Barca not keen to welcome the one-time capped Spain midfielder back into the fold, Marca reports that Los Che are ready to part with €30m – with €15m for each player – to land both Suarez and his Nou Camp teammate Rafinha as they aim to strengthen their squad for next season.

And that might not be the only movement between the sides this summer with Valencia and Barcelona currently discussing a potential deal that will see goalkeepers Jasper Cillessen move to the Mestalla and Brazilian shotstopper Neto the other way.

The move to Valencia – who secured Champions League football for next season – will mark something of a reunion for Suarez; the the player having worked under manager Marcelino at Villarreal.

The transfer to the Mestalla will mark a chance for the player to return to his best after an injury-plagued spell in London, while Rafinha has also been blighted by similar injury problems over the years – he had a stint on loan at Inter for the second half of last season but featured in just five LaLiga games this campaign before suffering a medial knee ligament injury.

