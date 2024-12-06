Arsenal flop ‘not hungry anymore’ as ex-Gunner predicts he won’t ‘ever’ be seen at big club again

Raheem Sterling does not have the same ambition as he used to, according to ex-Arsenal man Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit feels Raheem Sterling is not performing on loan at Arsenal as he is “not hungry” like he was when he was younger, and unless he agrees to a pay cut for a move in the summer “no-one will ever see him” play for Chelsea again.

Enzo Maresca seemed to make up his mind pretty quickly that he did not want Sterling when he arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer. He was one of a number of players banished from the first team.

Luckily for Sterling, the credit he has built up over his career meant title hopefuls Arsenal were willing to call on his experience in a loan.

That has not been overly successful, though – the winger has played just 10 times in all competitions, for a total of 356 minutes.

According to former Arsenal man Petit, Sterling does not care for the game in the same way as he used to.

“Something just doesn’t seem to be right with Raheem Sterling this season. If you take away his speed, what else does he offer?” he told Gambling Zone.

“I have the feeling that Sterling is not hungry anymore. I think he thinks that he’s achieved all he needs to achieve in football and this isn’t how it works in top-level professional football.

“I think this is why he’s not performing because he doesn’t want to keep going and he doesn’t have the same ambition as when he was a youngster.”

Sterling may get lost at Chelsea

Petit also feels that once Sterling returns to Chelsea, he’ll be transfer-listed, but could get lost at Stamford Bridge – for the final two years of his contract – if he’s not willing to take a pay cut.

“Chelsea will put him on the transfer market in the summer and he will have to cut his wages if he wants to leave, if not he will stay and no-one will ever see him on the team sheet again,” Petit said.

It’s not the first time Sterling has been questioned since moving to Arsenal, after Stan Collymore stated he had “stunk the place out” and been one of the “flops of the season”.

The pundit also referred to Sterling having won all there is to win, but felt that would give him an edge, when it seems the Englishman has gone the other way.

