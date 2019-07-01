Arsenal loan flop Denis Suarez has secured a move to Valencia – and looks likely to be joined at the Mestalla by another of Barcelona’s unwanted stars in a double €30million deal.

Suarez joined Arsenal in January from Barcelona after struggling for game time at the La Liga champions. However, Suarez only made 4 League and 2 Europa League appearances in his time at the Emirates.

Reflecting on his short time with Arsenal, the winger pinpointed a knock suffered in his second game for the club during a Europa League clash against BATE Borisov as a decisive moment.

But with Barca not keen to welcome the one-time capped Spain midfielder back into the fold, Suarez has ended his time at the Nou Camp by securing a move down the Spanish coastline to Valencia.

And Catalan radio station RAC1 reported on Monday that Suarez has now finalised that switch, with the one-time capped Spain international putting pen to paper on a lucrative contract until summer 2024.

The move to Valencia will see Suarez reunited with Valencia boss Marcelino, whom he worked under at Villarreal, with reports suggesting he will soon also be joined at the Mestalla by Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara, who will also cost in the region of €15m.

Valencia also brought in goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from their LaLiga rivals over the weekend, making it a potential hat-trick of signings from Barcelona.

