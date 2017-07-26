Arsenal foiled in ambitious effort to lure former Tottenham star

Gareth Bale has reportedly rejected the chance to sign for Arsenal this summer, according to reports in the Spanish press.

The Real Madrid star was apparently being eyed by the Gunners as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who’s future at the Emirates Stadium remains unclear.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Arsenal were “determined” to try and sign the Welsh star this summer, despite the player’s previous Tottenham ties.

However, Bale has “no intention” of leaving the Bernabeu for his ex club Spurs’ biggest rivals, although he is open to the possibility of a return to English football.

Bale is believed to have rejected the chance to work under Arsene Wenger as Arsenal missed out on Champions League football this season.

The winger is reportedly concerned about his role at Real due to the emergence of young star Marco Asensio, and the possibility of a world-record move for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe.

The ex-Saints man has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, with widespread reports suggesting he would consider the move.

Jose Mourinho was filmed talking to Bale after United’s pre-season penalty shootout win over the Spanish side.

He told him: “I can’t buy you because you don’t talk to me.”