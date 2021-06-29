Arsenal to follow up Ben White deal with bargain raid for deadly Italy striker

Arsenal have reportedly been given the green light to sign Italy striker Andrea Belotti after learning of Torino’s affordable asking price for the potent frontman.

The Gunners are ready to freshen up their squad this summer after a disappointing campaign saw them finish in eighth. That left them without European football for the first time since 1995/96. Indeed, ahead of what promises to be a big summer, one report detailed a six-man £250m shopping list for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are expected to begin their spending with the capture of Brighton’s Ben White, who is expected to cost £50m. The England defender has broken his silence on the links and his signing is expected to begin a big summer for Arsenal.

Once his signing is secured, the Gunners are expected to turn their focus towards attack.

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to depart. With just a year left on his deal, the Gunners want to ensure he does not leave on a free in 2022.

Eddie Nketiah is another who could make way after he too rejected the chance to extend his Gunners deal. The deeper-lying Joe Willock is another likely be allowed to leave to free up some additional funds.

With all that in mind, Arteta will need to bring in a new striker of his own. And according to Tuttosport, the Gunners have found that man in Belotti.

The Torino marksman is one of the most feared strikers in Serie A, having netted 105 goals in 228 games for his club. Once rated in the €100m bracket, Torino are being forced to sell this summer for a reduced fee.

That’s because – like Lacazette – he has just a year left on his deal. As such, the Italian outlet claims Torino are seeking just €34m for his services.

And while that interest was initially being led by Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Tuttosport insist it’s Arsenal now leading the chase.

They claim Arsenal have already made contact over the potential swoop. Furthermore, they state the Gunners will have ‘no trouble matching his asking price’.

Torino would prefer to sell Belotti to an overseas side too rather than strengthen a Serie A rival.

Any move, however, will likely be on hold until after Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign has come to a close. While not a regular starter, he’s been used off the bench by Roberto Mancini.

Arteta pushing hard for Ben White

The first of those signings for Arsenal is likely to be White.

Despite having an initial £40million bid rejected by the Seagulls, Arsenal have stepped up the chase. Indeed, reports on Friday claimed that they have begun ‘advanced talks’ with Brighton.

White on Sunday broke his silence on the rumours, but did his best to dampen the speculation.

However, the Gunners remain focused on bringing White in. As per Duncan Castles, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is the driving force around the deal and is hell-bent on building his side around the England newbie.

Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast: “The other thing I’m hearing is that this [Arsenal’s interest in White] is very much being driven by Mikel Arteta.

“He wants White in. Arteta is impressed by the player’s technical qualities, speed and abilities on the ball. He likes his character. He likes his intelligence.

“I’m told that Arteta even sees him as a potential future captain of Arsenal given that he’s English. The position he plays in the field, centre-half, is always a good place to captain a side from. So therefore he’s pushing sporting director Edu to go the extra mile to get this deal done.”

