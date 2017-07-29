Arsenal forced to abandon chase for top midfield target

Arsenal are facing further frustration in their hunt for Thomas Lemar, with Monaco reportedly resolved to keep him at the club.

Arsenal have, according to the Telegraph, made a third bid for the midfielder of around £45million, which has not been successful.

Monaco have spent all summer fielding interest in their top stars from the biggest clubs in Europe following their Ligue 1 triumph last season.

Benjamin Mendy and Bernado Silva have both joined Manchester City in a near-£100million double deal and £40million Tiemoué Bakayoko has also been plundered, signing for Chelsea.

However, Monaco owner Vadim Vasilyev has reportedly had enough of selling for one summer, meaning Arsenal may now be forced to abandon their pursuit of Lemar and look elsewhere as Arsene Wenger attempts to build a squad capable of returning the Gunners to the Champions League.