Emile Smith Rowe has warned Arsenal that he’ll be out to “show them what they are missing out on” in his first meeting with the club since moving to Fulham.

Had things gone his way at the Emirates, Smith Rowe could be regarded in the same way as Bukayo Saka. The two Arsenal academy stars came through into the first team at similar times, and in his breakout season, Smith Rowe netted 10 goals and laid on two assists in the Premier League.

But he did not manage a single goal for the club in either season he played there beyond then, with injuries meaning Mikel Arteta gave stars who were available more often then he was more advanced roles.

After a couple of seasons playing very little at Arsenal, Smith Rowe moved to Fulham, where he has found his feet, and is looking to show the Gunners they were wrong to let him go when he meets them for the first time, in the next game.

“At the age 24, you want to be playing every week and getting opportunities and it was getting to the point where I wasn’t really getting opportunities anymore for whatever reason,” he told the BBC.

“I obviously want show them what they are missing out on in terms of being there and leaving, but it’s nothing personal. I have so much love for them but obviously I want to win with Fulham.”

Smith Rowe happy at Fulham

Though he joined Arsenal as a 10-year-old and left 13 years later, Smith Rowe admits exiting the club has been easier than he imagined it would.

“I thought it would be a lot harder than it has been. It has actually been quite easy,” he said.

“I thought I would be really upset and sad. It was obviously the hardest decision I have ever had to make – but definitely the right one. I feel like I have settled in really well and I am really happy.

“Marco [Silva] has given me so much confidence, given me the freedom to just enjoy myself and if I make a mistake just go again.”

