Arsenal forward says he wants summer move away from club

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell says he is hoping to make a permanent exit from the club this summer.

The Costa Rican is currently in his second loan spell with Spanish club Real Betis, and he insists he wants to secure a full transfer to the Seville-based club at the end of the season.

“I have not played for a long time and I must go step by step, to keep working hard and not to become frustrated,” Campbell told Radio Seville.

“My idea is to stay here for many years but those decisions are not mine, I have been lucky enough to enjoy lots of different clubs and leagues but I like it here.

“We want to remain as high as possible in the table and aim for a European spot – we are a great club who deserve to be at that level. We must keep working with the coach’s philosophy and aim to keep improving, but I believe we are on the right path.”