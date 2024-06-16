Arsenal forward in talks with London rivals over swift exit after telling Arteta he wants out

Reiss Nelson is in talks with Crystal Palace over a London switch

Crystal Palace have reportedly quickly got in touch with Reiss Nelson after he told Arsenal he wants to leave the club, with a view to signing him permanently.

Palace look almost certain to lose attacking star Michael Olise this summer. TEAMtalk sources have stated that the winger has already agreed to terms with Chelsea.

And the Blues are likely to have no problems paying his release clause, whether that is in one go or in instalments.

As such, Palace are on the hunt for replacements in the wide areas, as they’ll lose 10 goals and six assists from last season alone.

Noni Madueke has been linked, and that deal would surely be simple if Olise is to go to Chelsea, with the pair essentially just swapping places.

But also on the radar of the Eagles is Arsenal man Nelson.

He recently told his club he’d like to look for options elsewhere, having played just 15 Premier League games last season – all but one of those from the bench.

And one the list of clubs that were immediately said to be interested was Palace, along with the likes of Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Palace quickly contact Nelson for transfer

But it’s the Selhurst Park outfit who are pushing the hardest for the move.

Indeed, according to Caught Offside, Palace have begun talks with Nelson over a move just days after it was revealed he was keen on leaving the Emirates.

However, there might be some work to do after the first offer.

Indeed, it’s said they are willing to lodge an initial bid of approximately £8.5million for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal, though, want somewhere in the region of £20million, so it would not be a surprise if that bid was to be shut down.

Palace have more targets

The report states that talks are also ongoing with other forward targets, too.

As such, if Palace were to fail in getting Nelson through the door, they would have other options to fall back on.

But given how quickly they have begun speaking to him, Nelson is likely top of the list.

They might well test the waters with a small bid, but up the ante beyond that if Arsenal reject, with that in mind.

READ MORE: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level