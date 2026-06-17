An Arsenal forward would ‘welcome’ a move to Aston Villa this summer and the Gunners will allow him to have the final say on the move, per a report.

Following the Gunners’ Premier League title triumph, their first in 22 years, there’s likely to be movement in the squad. Mikel Arteta has an opportunity to create and era of dominance if he maintains an elite side.

Some feel a number of the players currently in the squad should be on the way out.

Trossard, now 31, has just a year left on his current Arsenal deal and could therefore be one of the men to make way.

Football Insider reports the Belgian would ‘welcome the chance’ to move to fourth-placed Premier League finishers Aston Villa this summer.

Arsenal won’t stand in Trossard’s way if he looks to leave, per the report, and his preference is to remain in England amid Besiktas interest, meaning Villa Park is his ‘preferred’ destination.

It’s reiterated that the Gunners are happy to let the winger decide his own future, and that Villa could get a deal done if they choose to firm up interest.

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Arsenal won’t push Trossard out

TEAMtalk is aware that despite growing interest, Arsenal won’t actively look to push Trossard out the door.

But with that said, the Gunners are prepared to consider offers if they reflect the Belgian’s value.

It is not clear at what price they would sanction his exit, though with only a year left on his deal, he isn’t going to command a huge fee.

Alan Smith, meanwhile, thinks Trossard is one of the players Arsenal should be keeping, with three others to be shown the door instead, with Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Ben White those named.

Asked about the quartet, Smith said: “The only one from that list I wouldn’t want to see go is Leandro Trossard.

“He can score important goals and he’s a very clever player, versatile as well. He’s mainly played on the left, but he can come inside. He’s a big fan favourite as well.”

Of the two left-wing options, Trossard was streets ahead of Martinelli in the league last season, but this summer likely represents the final chance for Arsenal to make money out of the Belgian.

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