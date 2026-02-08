Arsenal frontrunners to sign serial-winning Bundesliga star ahead of NINE rivals in Berta masterclass

Leon Goretzka’s representatives have held discussions with more than half‑a‑dozen Premier League clubs as they work to build a market for the Bayern Munich midfielder ahead of a potential summer move to England, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We understand that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United have all been contacted by Goretzka’s camp within the last six weeks.

Each club has been sounded out to gauge interest, with several responding positively.

Arsenal even took matters a step further on deadline day, making an enquiry to Bayern about the 31‑year‑old’s potential availability.

Indeed, the Gunners, led in their recruitment by sporting director Andrea Berta, view him as a possible midfield option for the summer window — but they are far from alone.

Outside the Premier League, European sides AC Milan, Marseille and Atletico Madrid are all monitoring the situation closely.

Goretzka’s experience, versatility and physical profile make him an attractive proposition for clubs looking to reinforce their midfield with a proven performer.

The Saudi Pro League also remains a credible threat in the race, with sources indicating that at least two clubs have registered early interest.

While no formal offers have been made, the financial power available in Saudi Arabia means they cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Goretzka, who has just turned 31, is expected to assess his options as the season draws to a close. Bayern have already confirmed he will be leaving the club.

The Germany international has scored 47 goals and added 48 assists in 292 appearances for Bayern, while also winning six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League in that time.

Goretzka also has the ability to play multiple midfield roles, having performed as a No.6 and No.8 for Bayern so far this season, although he is nominally a box-to-box player.

At Arsenal, that would see him compete with the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice for a starting spot, while it might just be that Mikel Arteta views Goretzka as a strong rotational piece in his engine room and not necessarily a full-time starter.

