Unai Emery has finally identified the man he wants to fill Aaron Ramsey’s shoes at Arsenal – and the name will provoke much interest among supporters.

Wales star Ramsey will bring a close to his 11-year stay at Arsenal this summer after he agreed to join Juventus on an eyebrow-raising deal.

But his departure will leave Emery with a sizeable hole to fill in his midfield, especially as the Gunners boss was reportedly ready to move on as many as nine players this summer in a huge squad overhaul.

And according to reports in Spain, Emery’s search for a replacement for Ramsey has led him to Eibar star Joan Jordan, with Marca claiming Arsenal are already in talks over a deal for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Jordan has scored three goals and created four more this season and is widely regarded as Eibar’s star man. But with a year left on his contract, and with his exit fee set at just €15million (£12.8m), the LaLiga side are expecting him to move on this summer.

Marca claim Jordan is now very much in Emery’s sights and Arsenal are willing to hold talks with Arsenal over a prospective deal.

Paul Merson, meanwhile, is raging with Arsenal for allowing prized asset Ramsey to walk away from Emirates Stadium as a free agent.

