Arsenal’s wish to sign Alexander Isak is set to end in an abrupt failure with three reasons blocking his move to Emirates Stadium and with Newcastle ready to offer the star the biggest-ever deal in their history to thwart Mikel Arteta’s dream.

Isak is a man in demand and is fast becoming the envy of the elite clubs in the Premier League at the top end of the pitch and having enjoyed an incredible run of form this season. He recently scored in eight consecutive games, bringing his tally to 17 goals in 21 league games and 19 in all competitions.

His latest goals came in Newcastle‘s comfortable 3-1 away win over Southampton. He again showed poise in front of goal, demonstrating why he is one of the league’s most sought-after forwards.

Arsenal edged past struggling Wolves thanks to a strike from defender Riccardo Calafiori, but they may well have been out of sight before that if Kai Havertz had brought his finishing boots.

The German forward, who has been criticised for his lack of a clinical nature in front of goal, missed three big chances and lost possession 16 times in a performance to forget.

That has led to multiple reports of the Gunners eyeing up Isak in a potential move to bolster their attack but it looks like an unlikely proposition given the latest news.

That’s after the Daily Telegraph reported that discussions over a new deal for Isak are set to resume at the end of the season which would likely put an end to any potential exit or move to Arsenal. Per the report, they plan to offer Isak a deal to make him their highest-earning player of all time, amid claims a deal in the region of £200,000 a week is being prepared.

To further set Arsenal back, the report reveals that Isak has now told teammates he is happy and settled at St James’ Park and is not currently thinking of moving to any other side.

Furthermore, with Newcastle now valuing the player at around the £150m, owing to the fact his current deal doesn’t expire until 2028, has further dampened Arsenal’s prospects. Such a fee is described as beyond them – and understandably so.

In addition, Champions League qualification would effectively seal the deal and the Magpies return to the UEFA’s top table this season – should Eddie Howe’s side achieve that objective – will also be seen as another key factor in their push to keep him.

READ MORE ➡️ Explosive forward picks Arsenal over FOUR Prem rivals, as transfer cost and player’s reasoning both revealed

Fabrizio Romano confirms Isak is Arsenal’s dream target

Sources have long since described Isak as Mikel Arteta’s dream target at Arsenal, with our report from November underlining exactly how seriously the Gunners rate him.

Now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, writing for Givemesport, has offered a concise update on their pursuit of Isak, stressing the Gunners’ admiration but also explaining why a January deal has been taken off the table.

“I’m sure that, in private, they (Arsenal) are working hard, we’ll try to find out who they want to bring in.

“Obviously, the dream target remains Alexander Isak at Newcastle, but this is not a player who will be leaving in January.”

Arsenal also keen on Sesko; target boards flight to London

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has been reported as a key target but a January move would require them to spend more to acquire him mid-season.

While there was a £55million release clause last summer, it was removed after the 21-year-old signed a new deal. There is said to be a gentlemen’s agreement when it comes to leaving in the upcoming summer window.

Leipzig’s manager Marco Rose was asked about Sesko’s immediate future after their Champions League win over Sporting on Wednesday night, and whether he remains not for sale in the January window. “Yes, that’s still the case,” he replied.

With 14 goals and three assists in 27 games, Sesko is enjoying a strong goalscoring season that has included goals against Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, one man whom Arsenal do have a strong hope of signing – Norwegian teenager Sverre Nypan has travelled to the UK for talks with both the Gunners and Manchester City.

VOTE – Which striker should Arsenal try to sign?