Arsenal given chance to sensationally hijack Raheem Sterling to Man Utd, as two key details revealed

TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal have been handed the opportunity to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, in a move which would see Manchester United miss out.

Sterling is looking for a new club after being told he is well down Enzo Maresca’s pecking order at Chelsea. The forward, who mainly likes to operate on the left flank, needs to leave Stamford Bridge and join a side where he will play regularly in order to get back in contention for an England spot.

Juventus have previously been tipped to sign Sterling in a swap deal involving Federico Chiesa, but the Italy ace has now joined Liverpool instead.

Incredibly, the 29-year-old has emerged as a target for Man Utd. On Monday, TEAMtalk revealed that Sterling is very much keen on joining Erik ten Hag’s side, despite his strong connection with Manchester City.

Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth recently initiated talks with Chelsea over a stunning swap deal which would see Sterling arrive at Old Trafford and Jadon Sancho head the other way. It has been claimed that Man Utd will not get close to matching Sterling’s £325,000-a-week wage demands, though.

Chelsea are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Sancho and have reached an agreement in principle for him, though Man Utd’s bid to sign Sterling has come under threat.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Arsenal have been offered Sterling as Chelsea push to get rid of the wide man.

TEAMtalk can also reveal two crucial factors regarding the prospective transfer. The first is that Sterling would love to go to Arsenal.

Arsenal transfers: Raheem Sterling hunt ignites

The 82-cap international has been impressed by Arsenal’s recent rise to title contenders, and a switch to the Emirates would also see him reunite with Mikel Arteta after they worked together at Man City.

Arsenal, though, are uncertain about paying a large fee for Sterling after his struggles while at Chelsea.

Due to Sterling’s financial demands, he has few options to resolve his future before the transfer deadline. Only elite clubs in the Premier League and hugely wealthy Saudi Arabian sides can realistically match what he is asking for.

Arsenal must now decide whether they want to take up Chelsea on this offer and sensationally hijack Man Utd’s swoop for Sterling.

