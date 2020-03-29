Arsenal given clear run at Real Madrid star as duo pull out of transfer race

James Rodriguez could finally be given his first chance to play in the Premier League this summer, with one club in particular ready to launch a relentless bid, claim reports in Colombia.

Rodriguez has made just four starts in La Liga this season since returning to Real Madrid from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, only managing one goal in all competitions in 2019-20.

That has led to fresh speculation about his future, with the Colombian attacking midfielder already linked with a swift departure from the Bernabeu upon his return last summer.

According to the Colombian edition of Marca, Rodriguez had offers on the table from Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal last summer, but all fell through for varying reasons.

Napoli could not find the cash required for a permanent transfer, and Real president Florentino Perez was not prepared to do business with their city rivals after a humiliating 7-3 loss in pre-season.

That left Arsenal as one of Rodriguez’s only options, but he was not keen on the idea of playing in the Premier League at the time – with the Gunners ultimately signing his teammate Dani Ceballos on loan instead.

However, Marca now claim there could be an opportunity for Arsenal to acquire the 28-year-old, as neither Napoli nor Atletico are interested in him any more.

Therefore, the Premier League could finally be on the horizon for James, with Marca claiming that Arsenal ‘insist’ making up for lost time by getting a deal done.

Their only potential rival for his signature could be Everton, where Carlo Ancelotti is now in charge following his departure from Napoli midway through the season – but it is not believed that he has taken his interest in Rodriguez with him to Goodison Park.

That could give Arsenal a clear run at the former Porto and Monaco star, who was the top scorer back at the 2014 World Cup.

However, they have also been linked with Real Betis star Nabil Fekir as a potential replacement for Ceballos, who is not expected to stay at the Emirates Stadium permanently when his loan deal expires.

