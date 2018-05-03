Arsenal given Draxler hope as PSG move in on £97m Barcelona target

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer appear to have suffered a blow after PSG entered the race for his signature.

The Gunners had been hoping to land the Frenchman this summer but with PSG now looking a likelier option, it would appear that Arsenal will move for long-term target Julian Draxler instead.

Dembele is expected to be sold by Barca after failing to convince since his big-money switch from Borussia Dortmund last summer, when he was effectively brought in as Neymar’s replacement.

Now Don Balon claims that PSG are set for another raid on the Catalan giants by swooping for Dembele, although this time it would appear that they will meet nothing like the resistance they did when they tried to land Neymar before his eventual £198m move.

The newly crowned French champions are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the expected arrival of new boss Thomas Tuchel – with Unai Emery moving on at the end of the season.

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen is also a rumoured £100m target, but it would appear that Dembele could be an easier catch for PSG.

With the 20-year-old potentially heading home, that could open the door for Draxler’s exit and a switch to north London.

The Germany star would have an ally in Paris in the former of fellow countryman Tuchel but Dembele would be deemed a first-choice starter, thus prompting a likely ending to Draxler’s time at PSG.

