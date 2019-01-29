Arsenal given green light for midfield deal after PSG land Paredes

Arsenal look set to be given the green light to sign PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku after the Ligue 1 giants completed a deal for Leandro Paredes.

It was revealed last week that the Gunners had earmarked the 21-year-old as a potential signing this month after a deal for Barcelona’s Denis Suarez hit the buffers.

While some reports suggest a deal for Suarez could yet be salvaged before Thursday’s 11pm deadline, L’Equipe reports that Nkunku is the man that Unai Emery has settled on ahead of the transfer deadline.

PSG completed a deal for Chelsea target Paredes on Tuesday, leaving Arsenal free to finalise a deal for Nkunku, who made his breakthrough at the Parc des Princes under Emery.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Napoli right-back as cover for the injured Hector Bellerin.

