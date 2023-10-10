Arsenal given green light to sign Premier League assist king as Liverpool, Man Utd are ruled out of race

Mikel Arteta has seemingly had his path cleared for Arsenal to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves in the January window – but has been told he will need to pay a steep price for the winger despite links to both Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly hitting a brick wall.

The Portuguese star has been on Arsenal‘s radar for a good couple of seasons now, but a loss in form for the Old Gold saw the Gunners’ attention diverted elsewhere. However, Neto has bounced back to form in resounding fashion this season, netting one goal and adding five assists from eight appearances so far.

That form has Neto right at the top of the Premier League assists charts, with Ollie Watkins and Mohamed Salah among a clutch of players on four. But it’s not just Neto’s assists that have seen him catch the eye, his electric form under Gary O’Neil has brought the 23-year-old to the attention of several Premier League big guns who would all like a chance to sign him.

To that end, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Arsenal have already made contact with the player over a prospective move to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, though, are far from his only suitors, however, with Manchester United and Liverpool among those to also be linked with an approach.

Liverpool, for example, may soon have a hole to fill in their side with Salah’s deal expiring in summer 2025 and talk of a move to Saudi Arabia refusing to go away.

Per our information, any deal for the four-times capped Portugal international is likely to set his suitors back around £60m.

Steve Bull concedes Wolves may have to sell Arsenal target Pedro Neto

And while his deal does not expire until summer 2027, Wolves know they would find it hard to stand in the player’s way were a club higher up the food chain to come in with a sizeable offer.

As such, the club’s honourary president Steve Bull, speaking to Ladbrokes, admits he’s concerned that Neto will end up leaving Molineux.

“I’m worried about Pedro Neto and his future though, to be honest,” Bull said.

“He’s absolutely flying at the moment, and if it was up to me, I’d pen him down for another five-year deal and pay him what he wants, because I really do think he’s that good. The talent and skill he’s got, it’s unbelievable.

“The understanding he’s got with his teammates now, as well… it’s really good to see. He set up the goal against [Aston] Villa and it was basically a carbon copy of the one against Luton from a couple of weeks ago; it’s all coming from Neto, basically.

“He gets to the ball quickly, takes his man on, he got the goal against Luton but against Villa it was Hwang [Hee-chan], bang, goal. He’s a tricky, tricky player.”

Neto move to Liverpool or Man Utd looks unlikely

Bull believes a move to Arsenal looks a likely outcome for the winger, with a move to Emirates more realistic than say a switch to Liverpool or Manchester United.

“Will Wolves be able to keep him? I really don’t know. I think Arsenal are probably the only side he’d go to. Liverpool and Man United have got lots of options in that area,” he added.

“But it’s probably the only position on the pitch for Arsenal which needs strengthening, because they’re lost on that right-hand side when Bukayo Saka isn’t playing. They looked lost against Man City on that side without him.

“Look, fingers crossed Wolves can keep him and build the team around him, starting in January. But I am worried he might go, if I’m being honest. I don’t know how much he’d go for, though.”

If Neto is to depart, Bull warns the player could fetch as much as £70m given the current climate.

“I’ve seen Ruben Neves go, I’ve seen Raul Jiminez leave, you see some of the fees these days… I’d put Pedro Neto somewhere between £50m-£70m, definitely.

“The talent he’s got… he’s capable of scoring, creating chances for both himself and his teammates, he’s so skilful, he’s got the pace. To slot into that Arsenal side, I think it’d be easy for him.”

Neto will resume his quest to maintain his position at the helm of the Premier League’s assists charts when Wolves take on Bournemouth on October 21 after the international break, before they host Newcastle in a tricky game at Molineux the following week.

